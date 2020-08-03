Emporia State University is urging all students, staff and faculty to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to the start of the fall 2020 semester, according to an email sent out to the campus community Monday.
"Wednesday, July 29 Emporia State University was granted funding to test all on-campus students, faculty and staff for COVID-19," the email states. "For your safety, and the safety of our campus communities, we are urging you to complete a COVID-19 test prior to the start of the semester.
"The purpose of this message is to let you know that within the next 48 hours you will receive an email with details and instructions for the mass testing process. Please open, read carefully and take requested actions upon receipt of the message."
Other Kansas Board of Regents universities have announced similar requirements, including the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, in recent weeks.
(1) comment
Be careful with anything "mass testing" it could save your life!
