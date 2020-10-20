Voting for the Nov. 3 general election is officially underway.
Regular hours for early in-person voting at the Chase County Courthouse, located at 300 Pearl St. in Cottonwood Falls, are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday and 8 a.m. - noon Nov. 2.
County Clerk Connie Pretzer said the county is excited to offer Saturday voting from 8 a.m. - noon Oct. 24, also at the courthouse.
She said turnout has been strong, with more than 80 voters coming through the doors as of Tuesday. Another 246 advance ballots — representing roughly 13% of registered voters in the county — had already been mailed out.
"We've had a steady stream of voters since Monday," Pretzer said. "We're a pretty small office and it's gets kind of cozy, but we don't have a waiting line — we run them through pretty quick."
Pretzer said voters have until Oct. 27 to fill out mail-in ballot applications, which can be done at the courthouse or online at www.ksvotes.org. Advance ballots can be returned to the county's ballot drop box, which is located behind the courthouse near handicapped parking, mailed back, or returned in-person to the Chase County Courthouse as soon as possible.
Ballots can also be returned to the polls on Election Day.
The polls will be open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Swope Park Community Building in Cottonwood Falls.
If you aren’t sure of where your polling location is, or you want to check the status of your advance ballot application, or to see if you ballot was received, check online at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView. You can use the same web site to check to see if your ballot was received.
"The privilege that we have to vote, everybody needs to take advantage of it," Pretzer said. "It's too late to register [for this election] but you can still register for the next election."
