We, like most Americans, grew up with respect for those in law enforcement and our judicial system. Judges, in their black robes, represented fairness and order by holding those who acted outside of our laws accountable. Of course, this respect required them to have the highest ethical standards, which we took for granted. It is sad to see that the reputation of these stalwarts of our community has been called into question because of the actions of members of the highest court in the country.
The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) faces the challenge of interpreting the Constitutionality of the laws and regulations passed by Congress. It is a daunting task, but one that has, with a few exceptions, been administered well. Not every decision satisfied all constituents, but most provided a balance between the culture of the day with adherence to the Constitution.
The current version of the Court, under the direction of Chief Justice John Roberts, appears to be taking a different approach, one based on political activism to reverse many of the rights previously established, including same sex marriage (303 Creative LLC), race considerations in college adminssion to correct systemic racism (Students for Fair Admission, Inc.), and women’s reproductive and medical privacy rights (Dobbs).
These cases represent judicial activism at its worst, stripping rights away from Americans who fought hard to provide the privileges enjoyed by those in power to all of our citizens. Much decried by many politicians on both sides of the aisle, judicial activism sees the political and religious views of the Court supersede those of Congress.
303 Creative LLC is an example. The Court took a case that had no plaintiff because no gay couple had asked the business to create a wedding website. Yet the business owner asked for an injunction against the State of Colorado. In legal terms, this means the case has no standing, either with Colorado’s courts, or federal courts. Still, the case made it to the high Court and earned 303 Creative LLC the injunctive relief sought by a 6-3 vote.
Many citizens have claimed that the Court’s composition has been manipulated by keeping open the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia for 422 days, and then rushing through the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett in 30 days to beat the 2020 election by a week. Combined with the vacancy that resulted from the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, a single president was able to appoint three justices, radically shifting the ideological balance of the court, and setting the stage for the activism we see today.
The damage to the Court’s reputation has been pronounced. According to Gallup, only 25 percent of U.S. adults express “a great deal,” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the Court, down from a high of nearly 60 percent in the early 1990s. An ABC/Washington Post poll in May 2023 shows that a majority of Americans (61%) no longer believe that the Court bases its decisions on the law. This is compounded by the fact that the last three justices all claimed to believe in “stare decisis,” implying that settled law would remain as such. Clearly, that has not been the case.
Recent revelations about the lavish gifts bestowed on Justices Thomas and Alito by wealthy donors who have had cases before the Court further damages an already shaky reputation. Chief Justice John Roberts, seemingly desperate to elevate the stature of the Court in the public’s eye, said he and his colleagues on the Court would work to address the ethical questions raised by the refusal of Justices Thomas and Alito to report the expensive trips and vacations on required federal reporting forms. Both Justices Thomas and Alito have excused their behavior as complying with the rules, and taken offense at the idea that they would not provide objectivity for all cases before the court. Justice Alito has gone so far as to question the ability of Congress, a co-equal branch of government, to apply or enforce any ethics rules on the High Court. Some congressional Republicans readily buy into the idea that Justices Thomas and Alito had nothing but innocuous conversations while they were traveling in luxury with large-dollar GOP donors during paid-for vacations.
Chief Justice Roberts appears to be waging more of a public relations campaign than making any effort to bring to the Court any kind of accountability. He has given speeches demanding that the court be respected, a sure sign he recognizes that the Supreme Court no longer earns it.
We believe in transparency in our government agencies, and SCOTUS certainly falls within that purview. Given that the Court has put themselves above the law by shunning the ethics rules established for the Federal Judiciary, we as citizens must exercise control of the Court. This is primarily done by electing U.S. Representatives and Senators who understand the role Congress plays in our system. We must communicate the importance of judicial appointments and oversight to our members of Congress, allowing us to recognize the brilliance of the Constitution’s three equal branches of government by exercising oversight of ALL levels of the Federal Judiciary.
Judicial integrity ultimately must be monitored by us.
Jim Calvert is a retired English teacher, and Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University.
