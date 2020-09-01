Carol J. Torres Sep 1, 2020 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carol J. Torres of Olathe, KS died Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was 72.She was a hairdresser and daycare provider. A private service will be held. The family has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carol J. Torres Olathe Ks Provider Service Daycare Arrangement × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. 2020 Readers' Choice Awards 2020 Emporia Gazette Readers' Choice Awards READ NOW Emporia Real Estate Guide Read about available homes, trends, and realtors in Lyon County Read Now La Voz Latina Emporia's Spanish Voice READ NOW Living 50 Plus Activities, Advice and Awesome People VIEW NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEmporia native, veteran pickup man Rex Bugbee dies after rodeo accidentLyon County Public Health issues emergency notice for Town Royal after patron tests positiveBoard of Education delays implementation of state gating criteriaThree arrested in connection to Greenwood County homicideBosiljevac pleads not guilty to nine sexual chargesGiving backEmporia woman injured in two-vehicle wreck Sunday morningLyon County teen injured in Friday afternoon rolloverScott City teen arrested in connection to Eureka murderArea coaches cast concerns over KSHSAA-approved “alternative fall season” Images Videos CommentedWhat is Socialism? (30)Mask Up (28)City of Emporia mask ordinance now in effect (25)MIAA Canceling Fall Sports Bad Decision (20)Only Yardbirds Destroy History (18)Life as we knew it (16)Accountability needed (15)City of Emporia to discuss mask mandate today (14)City official recommends broader mask mandate to county commissioners (13)Return of the “Ugly American” (13) WAJK
