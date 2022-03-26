Special to The Gazette
”All the Devils Are Here,” By Louise Penny. Minotaur Books, 2020. $28.
Mystery readers’ preferences usually fall into one (or more) of several categories. They may prefer a Mickey Spillane-style “hardboiled” mystery or they may lean toward a story that falls into the psychological area. Historical mysteries, romance mysteries, even mysteries that feature a cat or dog as the “detective.” Lots of choices available.
Author Louise Penny has created a category that combines two genres: the police procedural and the cozy mystery and has won loyal readers who anticipate each new release of her stories of Armand Gamache of the Quebec Surete and the inhabitants of Twin Pines. The most recent title in the growing series, “All the Devils Are Here,” has proven popular with Penny fans.
That popularity presents something of a problem for readers who also write about books and make recommendations for other readers. Does this book stand on its own or does appreciation require a knowledge of the books that have come before? Both questions could be answered with a qualified yes.
“All the Devils Are Here” is set, not in Canada, but in Paris, where Gamache and his wife, Reine-Marie, are visiting, along with other members of the family. Gamache is reconnecting with the people and places of his youth, revisiting treasured memories and, not surprisingly, resurrecting old problems that must be confronted. When an old friend from his childhood is struck by a car and seriously injured, Gamache must try to unravel a tangle of events that influenced his life and the lives of people he loves.
Penny does a masterful job of transporting her readers to Paris, letting us visit the cafes and the gardens that help make the city so special. But older readers may miss the quirkiness of Twin Pines and the delightful, if sometimes exasperating, inhabitants of the rural village. Occasional references remind us that the author has not forgotten, while the Parisian elements help answer questions about Gamache’s past. I think new readers may be missing details that would enhance their appreciation of the novels, but the other reader in our household doesn’t share that concern.
The good news for those new readers is the fact that the library’s collection includes all the Gamache novels, so folks who haven’t met Gamache and company can start at the beginning and get from there to here, enjoying themselves as the characters develop. Of course, Gamache fans can take a step or two back and revisit favorite volumes. Fun for all.
Author Louise Penny is on Facebook, where she keeps readers up to date on her travels and writings. (She’s currently in London, where she seems to be negotiating with television producers.)
