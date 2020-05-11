Lyon County Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County Fire-EMS were dispatched to the 500 block of Highway 50 for a report of vehicle in a creek late Sunday night.
Around 11:49 p.m. Sunday, dispatch indicated an injury accident in the 500 block of Highway 50.
It was determined upon arrival on scene that the driver, identified as 17-year-old Owen Eidman of Strong City, was driving a 2004 Black Ford F-150 westbound in the 500 block of Highway 50 and left the roadway on the south side of the road, entering into the creek. Eidman was not trapped in the vehicle and was able to exit the vehicle to call for assistance. Eidman sustained minor injuries and was treated by Emporia/ Lyon County Fire-EMS.
Eidman was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. The accident is currently under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
