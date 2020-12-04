Marylyn Ann Rohr, 83, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020, at Medical Lodge in Eudora, Kansas. Marylyn was born on June 6, 1937, in Emporia, Kansas, to parents, Harold and Loyette (Martindale) Cade. Marylyn grew up with her brother, Harold Cade Jr. She graduated from Emporia High School in 1955.
Marylyn married Chester Rohr on November 12, 1961. They were blessed with three children Robert, Debbie, and Dena.
Marylyn had faith in God through Jesus Christ and loved the Lord. She ran a successful daycare service out of her home. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed making crafts, knitting, and playing bingo.
Marylyn was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold Cade Jr. and sister-in-law, Earlene Cade.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Michelle) Rohr, Debbie (Tony) Smith, and Dena Rohr; nieces, Tracy (Kevin) Cline, Sheryl Cade, and Melissa (Andrew) Jeffries; five grandchildren, Danielle, Tanner, Brady, Dylan, and Hoot; great nieces and nephew, Gabriella, Kevin Jr., Kyndall; and a great, great nephew, Cade.
Marylyn has chosen cremation and her family will be having services at a future date due to the pandemic. Lawrence Chapel Oaks Cremation and Funeral Services
is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.