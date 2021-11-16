Cindy Meinholdt and Peter Symmonds were married Oct. 16 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia. Father Carter Zielinski officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Alan and Nancy Meinholdt of Emporia. She is a critical care nurse and respiratory therapist for UC Health in Colorado.
The bridegroom is the son of Rodney and Lois Symmonds of Reading. He is a systems engineer for Sierra Nevada Corporation in Colorado.
Maid of honor was Karen Meinholdt. Bridesmaids were Rachel Stubbs, Monica Howard, Ciera Symmonds, Andrea Zoucha and Charisse Arndt.
Flower girls were Laurel, Blakely and Cecilia Arndt.
Ring bearers were Everett and Silas Symmonds.
The best man was Stuart Symmonds.
Groomsmen were Shane Bitler, Tim Meahl, Matthew Denton, Nathan Campbell and Dave Grother.
Ushers were Michael and Benjamin Wilkerson.
A dinner and reception was held at The Pressroom in Emporia.
A wedding trip to Croatia is planned.
The couple will reside in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.