Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Disorderly conduct, 800 Congress St., 8:28 a.m.
Non-injury accident, E. 6th Ave. and Weaver St., 10:18 a.m.
Forgery, 1100 East St., 2:04 p.m.
Drug possession, 800 State St., 4:53 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2300 Industrial Rd, 7:09 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 800 W. South Ave., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Traffic stop, Road G and W. U.S. Highway 50, 12:43 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 900 E. 6th Ave., 12:54 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 400 Melody Lane, 3:42 p.m.
Dangerous animal, 900 Oak St., 3:42 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 1000 Sylvan St., 4:30 p.m.
Criminal damage, 2200 Prairie St., 6:37 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, East 12th Ave. and East St., 1:33 a.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Traffic stop, 2000 Road F5, 11:13 p.m.
Sunday
Injury accident, 300 Highway 99, 8:30 a.m.
Animal at large, 1700 Road E, 1:09 p.m.
Thefts
Police
Friday
Burglary, 700 E. 12th Ave., 1:18 p.m.
Theft, 2000 West 8th Ave., 3:21 p.m.
Auto burglary, 100 Comanche Way, 4:33 p.m.
Saturday
Motor vehicle theft, 1200 West Street, 4:27 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com
