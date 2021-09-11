Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Arts Council will bring Forever Young, a group of friends that discover the greatest hits of all time.
Forever Young will bring their unforgettable performance to the Emporia Granada Theatre at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. Tickets are on sale for $25 per adult and $12.50 per youth. You may purchase your tickets at the Emporia Arts Center, 815 Commercial St.
Forever Young “is an exciting new look at the greatest hits of all time. Starring the most talented guys you’ll ever meet, Forever Young takes you back to the music of your youth, back to the moment you discovered what it meant to set the record down, push play and tune in! Set in a suburban hangout, Forever Young is jam-packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography and, most importantly, a story of how one record player can truly change everything. Packed full of pop, rock and country classics, Forever Young is ultimately a tribute to your life … and your music!”
Don’t miss Forever Young next week at the historic Emporia Granada Theatre. A special thanks goes out to Emporia Arts Council’s sponsors for Forever Young: Major Presenting Sponsor, ESB Financial and Underwriter, Mitchell-Markowitz Construction.
