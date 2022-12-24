Jimmy Dale O’Brien,
Sr. of Iola, Kansas died
Tuesday, December 20,
2022, at the Allen County
Regional Hospital in Iola.
He was 93.
Jimmy worked as a tree
trimmer, as a machinist
at Didde Glaser and as a
maintenance technician
for JCPenney and Kohl’s.
A funeral service was
held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday,
December 23, 2022,
in the chapel at Feuerborn
Family Funeral Service in
Iola which has the arrangements.
