Jimmy Dale O’Brien,

Sr. of Iola, Kansas died

Tuesday, December 20,

2022, at the Allen County

Regional Hospital in Iola.

He was 93.

Jimmy worked as a tree

trimmer, as a machinist

at Didde Glaser and as a

maintenance technician

for JCPenney and Kohl’s.

A funeral service was

held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday,

December 23, 2022,

in the chapel at Feuerborn

Family Funeral Service in

Iola which has the arrangements.

