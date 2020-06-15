At approximately 8:50 a.m. Monday morning, Lyon County Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to I-335, mile marker 128, southbound for a report of an injury accident.
The investigation showed 29-year-old, Wandi Zhang, of Bloomington, Indiana, was traveling southbound in a 2008 Mazda 3 when she fell asleep, striking the median wall. Ms. Zhang was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.
The investigation is ongoing by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
