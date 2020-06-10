After the novel coronavirus forced the closure of the Lyon County History Center in March, the museum and research center has once again opened to the public.
“We are excited to be reopening,” Curator Lisa Soller said in an email interview. “The exhibits are here to educate. We want people to explore and discover the people, buildings and events that shaped the history and culture of Lyon County. We do know this opening is unlike any opening we've ever experienced prior to the pandemic.”
The Lyon County History Center is a place "where conversations are ignited, community pride is instilled and change can be inspired,” Soller said.
While the history center was closed to the public, Soller and Executive Director Greg Jordan added to the exhibit floor. They also continued work on research inquiries, and rearranged and cared for their collections, among many other things.
The Lyon County History Center also increased its online presence on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Through this outreach, it has also started collecting pandemic stories from the public.
Reopening does still entail safety precautions. The History Center is in its own Phase II, meaning capacity will be 70 individuals, the kids area will remain closed and the research area will be by appointment only.
“Our phased reopening began last month,” Soller said. “Our daily routine includes additional cleaning and sanitizing of public spaces. The exhibit space has directional arrows to help with physical distancing, especially in spots that require one-way traffic. We highly recommend face masks and have them available for staff, volunteers and guests.”
The history center is operating on stagger hours through June 22:
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tuesday: Open to members and visitors with potential health vulnerabilities
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; Open to the general public
- Restrooms will be open for hand washing, but stalls will remain closed. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building.
“All these precautions are in effort to protect our guests, volunteers and staff and to make them feel as safe and comfortable as possible,” Soller said.
The history center provides education, entertainment and family fun. Its mission is “to explore and preserve our past for present and future generations.”
Soller reminds us through philosopher George Santayana, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." History teaches many lessons and “helps us react and prepare,” Soller said. It is an opportunity to mirror good decisions and avoid bad ones.
To be able to teach future generations, it is imperative that our experiences are documented and collected now. Between the pandemic and a surge of civil rights activism, Soller said living during this time is significant.
“There is a lesson for all of us to learn whether it is today or 100 years from now, as long as we keep our eyes, ears, minds and hearts open,” she said.
Those who would like to participate in sharing stories with the History Center can email info@explorelyoncounty.org. Hard copies can also be mailed to or dropped off at the Lyon County History Center 711 Commercial St. The materials will be kept on file for future study, publications and first-person narratives in future exhibits and programming.
Something for patrons to look forward to is a special exhibit called "Fight For Our Right: The 19th and Beyond.” It celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
The history center worked with ESU Ethnic and Gender Studies Program and the Emporia Chapter of the League of Women Voters to explore the question, “What does having the right to vote mean to you?”
The exhibit, scheduled to open Aug. 1, is part of a larger exhibit showcasing the Lyon County Women’s Suffrage Movement. It will be, in part, in conjunction with a traveling exhibit from the Kansas League of Women Voters, scheduled for Aug. 2-15.
The Preston Family Gallery will also soon display the exhibit, “Around the World in 80 Stories,” which features how specific artifacts and archival materials from around the world made it to Emporia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.