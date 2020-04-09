Rosa Joan Brown, age 86, of Cottonwood Falls, died April 8, 2020, at Chase County Care & Rehabilitation Center, Cottonwood Falls. The daughter of Ralph and Helen (Fisher) Thompson, Joan was born December 29, 1933, in Emporia. She graduated from Elmdale High School in 1951 and Kansas State Teachers College in 1953.
Joan married Wyatt Dean Brown on October 19, 1956, at Elmdale, and taught elementary school in Matfield Green before becoming a mother. She later worked in the Chase County Treasurers Office and was the school secretary at Chase County High School before retiring in 1996. Joan was an excellent pianist and took great pride in providing music for her family, church and the Senior Center. In addition to raising children and grandchildren, Joan and Dean raised miniature horses and sheep. Joan was a member of Elmdale United Methodist Church, PEO and the Falls Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star in Cottonwood Falls. Joan was so proud of her lifetime of friendships from her childhood, bridge clubs, “Friday Lunch Bunch” and Senior Center. She was so thankful for the outpouring of love and assistance during her illnesses.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Brown (Pamela) of Hockessin, DE and Mark Brown (Brenda) of Mesa, AZ; three granddaughters, Alison Brown, Newark, DE, Annie Brown, Arlington, VA, and Emma Brown, Columbia, SC; two sisters, Christa Cooper of Albuquerque, NM, and Selma Keller of Elmdale; a nephew, Richard Brown (Kathleen) of Eudora and three nieces, Karen Dyer (Marc), Alexandria, VA, Sandy Carlson (David), Cottonwood Falls and Roxie Sneath (Brent), Inman, KS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and a niece, Kathy Dennis.
Viewing was at the Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home from 1:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, the family will not be present. Graveside services will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Hand In Hand Hospice or to the Elmdale United Methodist Church may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845. Condolence messages may
be left at www.brown-bennett-alexander.com.
