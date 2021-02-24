The Chase County Community Fund began accepting applications for the spring grant period on Feb. 15. Grant applications for worthwhile causes in Chase County will be accepted up to the due date of March 15.
The CCCF makes grants for innovative and creative projects and programs that are responsive to community needs in the areas of health, social service, education, recreation, and cultural affairs. Operational expenses are not funded, along with sports teams, uniforms, and equipment. Grant applications are available online at www.emporiacf.org by clicking on Chase County Community Fund under the Affiliates tab or by liking the CCCF on Facebook.
During the previous grant period, recipients included the Strong City Preservation Alliance, Inc., Chase County ‘Old School’ Development District, Inc., and USD 284.
The Chase County Community Fund is dedicated to creating a permanent endowment to assist and enhance the quality of life for the residents of Chase County. Donations may be made at any time to the endowment fund.
For information on how you can donate or become involved with the CCCF Board, please contact the Chase County Community Fund at PO Box 160, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845 or email chasecountycf@gmail.com. The CCCF Board consists of: Brian Filinger, Janice Glanville, Bobbi Godfrey, Mike Holder, Luke Koch and Mike Spinden. The Chase County Community Fund is an affiliate of the Emporia Community Foundation.
