Emporia High School vaccinated 136 students, staff members and parents in conjunction with Lyon County Public Health and the Kansas National Guard on Friday morning.
The clinic was held to provide the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine that is currently approved for distribution to 16- and 17-year-olds. Students who were already age 18 could sign themselves up for the vaccine, while 16- and 17-year-olds required parental consent.
“We were excited that we had this opportunity when Lyon County Public Health was able to provide vaccines and to have a space in our district in our high school where we had students and staff and parents that were interested in receiving the vaccine,” said Lyndel Landgren, Director of Public Relations with Emporia Schools.
Approximately 120 of those vaccinated at EHS were students. On Thursday, LCPH vaccinated around 25 Olpe High School and Hartford High School students and on Friday afternoon, it vaccinated around 10 Northern Heights High School students.
“We get to take vaccine to the people and meet them where they’re at,” said Jennifer Millbern, Environmental Health Director with LCPH. “That’s a good community outreach for public health, so this has been a great collaboration. We’re very excited to be able to be here where people are comfortable and deliver vaccine.”
Millbern said it was important to vaccinate 16- and 17-year-olds because they spread COVID-19 easily even though they’re less affected by the illness than others and also to minimize disruptions in their lives due to quarantines.
That was part of why EHS senior Hunter McCoy chose to receive the first dose of his vaccine on Friday.
“I’m starting a new job next week,” he said. “I figured if somebody gets quarantined, then I don’t have to quarantine since I had my shot, so that really made me want to get it.”
McCoy turned 18 on Thursday but said he would have gotten the vaccine earlier if he’d been eligible for it then. He also encouraged others who are still hesitant to get the vaccine.
“We’re going to be in this for a while, so if everybody could get vaccinated and make it easier on just a few people in the world, it’d be a whole lot better,” he said.
EHS student Gilberto Aguilera received his vaccine shot on Friday and his mother Delia Salavar received hers on Thursday. Aguilera said the process of getting the vaccine was easier than he’d expected it to be and that he was glad to get the Pfizer shot specifically.
“At first, we were nervous because we’d heard of what happened with the Johnson & Johnson and we weren’t really wanting to get that vaccine, so we saw an opportunity to get it over here at the high school and we took that chance,” he said.
Aguilera said he hopes that people continue to get vaccinated so that everyone can get back to their regular lives as soon and as safely as possible.
“I think it’s important for people to get the vaccine just because it’s better to be all vaccinated than to spread the virus, in my opinion, just so we can prevent any further pandemics and we could all come back to normalcy way more faster,” he said.
Kalia Keosybounheuang, a junior at EHS, and her father John both got vaccinated on Friday. She also said she was unsure about the vaccine before ultimately deciding it was the right decision.
“I was a little bit hesitant and, of course, everything on the news and the media reporting, but I figured it’s for the best at this point,” she said. “[Someone who’s still unsure should] just get it. People are offering it free everywhere and eventually it’ll help in the long run.”
John Keosybounheuang said he felt that getting the vaccine was a personal responsibility.
“Just trying to do my part for my family, my friends,” he said. “I have friends with immune issues, so just got to do my part to take care of them. I feel safe myself, but it’s for everybody else.”
Gavin Hoelting, another EHS senior, said he wanted to get the vaccine because he has plans to travel this summer and wants to be safe. He said that he was eager to get the vaccine and encouraged others to do it too.
“Get the vaccine,” he said. “It doesn’t take too long and it’s free, so you might as well do it and get it over and done with.”
LCPH will return to EHS to deliver the second dose on May 28.
