The Emporia Arts Council will present Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience at 7 p.m. April 8 at Emporia State University’s Albert Taylor Hall.
The show offers “high-energy excitement from start to finish.”
Stunt Dog Experience has a cast of performers and dogs that will delight audiences of all ages. This show has incredible dog tricks, big air stunts, comedy antics, dancing dogs, come witness some of the most incredible stunts and behaviors ever performed by dogs.
All dogs starring in the show have been rescued from pounds and shelters across the country. The trainers use positive training methods and work with each dog’s individual ability, athleticism, and intelligence.
Tickets are on sale for $25 per adult and $12.50 per youth. Purchase tickets at the Emporia Arts Centers, 815 Commercial St., or online at emporiaksarts.org.
