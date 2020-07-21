Name: Chris Bartel
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Owner/Bartel Farms LLC
Campaign address: 1465 Road 20, Madison, KS 66860
Campaign phone: 620-344-1035
Campaign email: bartelfarms@yahoo.com
Education: Olpe High School; Emporia State University: Bachelors Degree - Business Administration
Community/Public Service: Board of Directors GWD Rural Water District #3 21 years
What skills and experience do you bring to the position of County Commissioner?
The skills and experience I would bring to the commission are as follows: over 25 years of experience managing local businesses, most recently my own, budgeting for those businesses, being financial prudent, practicing cost savings, negotiating with vendors and suppliers, marketing, working with financial institutions, practicing exceptional customer service, listening to customers, coming up with solutions, being truthful and respectful of everyone I work with, people skills and human resources experience
What are the most critical financial challenges for Lyon County, and what do you propose to address them?
The most critical financial challenge I see for Lyon County is the decreasing population, and increasing tax burden. We have businesses and residents leaving the county, and our taxes are going up. Since the county is debt free, we should not be seeing our taxes go up like they are. To correct this negative trend, we need to begin by taking steps to halt future taxes from going up. This can be done with strategic leadership and working with all county department heads and supervisors. Next we work with agencies and councils such as the eastern Kansas development group to attract new businesses through incentives to come to our community, putting more people to work, owning homes, spending money, paying taxes.
How will you prioritize weighty decisions such as infrastructure improvements or capital outlay projects?
I will prioritize large decisions by the greatest amount of good for the greatest number of people served or affected. I would support capital outlay projects that were “profitable” for large groups of citizens. We can’t continue to spend money that does not benefit taxpayers by more than what it is costing them.
What is a county commissioner’s responsibility during a public health crisis?
The role of a commissioner during a health crisis is to be a leader. Assemble a team of well educated and qualified advisors and listen to them. Listen to the public that elected them! Create a plan molded together from the constituents and the advisors that will keep everyone safe and informed.
Where do you see Lyon County in the next 5 to 10 years? How will you make your prediction(s) happen?
In five to 10 years I see Lyon county in a great place, with the proper leadership that works effortlessly to find better ways to negotiate with vendors, works harder to find ways to save money and spend less of your tax dollars, and leads teams of highly qualified individuals to create incentives to bring more businesses and employers to our area, creating new jobs, new homes, and new taxpayers to spread our overall cost of maintaining our county among!
In the past we have donated thousands of dollars to the Dirty Kanza, Emporia Mainstreet and ESU. What in your opinion does this do for the co? If we keep donating to ESU should it not be stipulated that the money is used for co. students?
