Barbara Crawford Garrett, 85, passed away July 24, 2020. She was born March 26, 1935 to Robert (Bob) and Lucine Cooley Crawford. She married Jack Garrett and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on February 27, 2020.
Barbara worked as a nurse for Dr. Lohmeyer, Dr. Campbell, and Dr. Ginavan.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Jack Garrett of Arizona City, AZ; sister, Mary Juresic of Emporia; brother, Bob Crawford of Reading. Also surviving are her children, Steve (Carla) Garrett of Dinuba, CA, Susan Garrett Smith of Emporia, KS, Sheryl Garrett (Shaunda) of Eureka Springs, AR; grandchildren, Anne Marie Garrett Strobel (Joe) of Garnett, KS, Joel Smith of Emporia, Fletcher Smith of Emporia, Alexandra Garrett of San Francisco, CA, Hunter Garrett of Dinuba, CA and Claire Garrett of Eureka Spring, AR; and great -grandchildren, Guy and Hank Strobel and Marlis Rothe-Smith.
At this time no services are planned.
