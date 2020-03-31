Emporia State University Learning Technologies, led by Rob Gibson, have worked with Mary McDaniel-Anschutz, director of ESU Student Wellness, and Kari Hess, faculty in Department of Nursing, to use ESU 3D printers to create the tight-fitting masks with filters needed by health care workers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These are the projects they are working on:
• 3D Printed Masks
"We can make around 10 masks a day," Gibson said. "Each 3D printed mask can use a special filter (we’ve ordered 100) or you can cut up of a regular mask. A regular mask can be cut up into 6 pieces … so that’s a 6:1 ratio. These masks can also be soaked in alcohol or bleach and be reused."
• Ventilator Splitters
"We are printing off some ventilator splitters that essentially make one ventilator usable by two, or even four, people," Gibson said.
• Hands-Free Door Openers
"Seems like a small thing, but it’s a big touch point (no pun intended)," Gibson said.
The team is also looking into other possibilities.
