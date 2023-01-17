A local man is due in court next week on two rape counts, as well as a third felony.
Lyon County District Court documents filed late last week accuse Jovani Sotelo, 24, of attacking a woman Sunday, January 8. Alternative counts submitted in the case suggest the alleged victim may have been drunk or drugged.
Sotelo also is charged with aggravated criminal sodomy, with all the counts involving the same victim.
Sotelo was scheduled for his first appearance Tuesday, but Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones delayed it until Wednesday, January 25.
Sotelo, who was booked into jail last Wednesday, is free on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.