The Emporia Arts Center will reopen its doors to the public Tuesday.
EAC’s new hours for the time being will be 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Friday.
Hand sanitizer will be available at both first floor entrances and each floor, but staff will also follow an enhanced cleaning schedule of frequently touched surfaces. Anyone visiting the building will be asked to follow EAC’s guidelines to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers, and guests.
The Glaser Art Store and Trusler Gallery will both be open to the public. Experiencing art in its many forms allows us to gain perspective and lifts us up. EAC is not currently offering art classes in the facility but will be initiating a new and innovative summer arts program in the near future.
EAC asks all visitors abide by the following guidelines:
- If you are ill, please stay home
- Face coverings are not required by highly recommended
- Practice social distancing, recommended 6 feet
- Follow the arrows throughout the building
- Cough in the crook of your arm or a tissue
- No public restrooms
- Limit touching items in the Gift Store
Derivative opening
The arts center will host a soft opening for “Derivative," an exhibition by Leon Morrow, in the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St., 5 - 9 p.m. Friday, during the Emporia First Friday Art Walk. The exhibition will be on display through June 26.
Born and raised in Emporia, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from ESU, Morrow searches for creativity in his everyday life. He explores diverse concepts with his work, taking inspiration from words, phrases, and situations. Leon’s medium of choice is a mixture of acrylic paint and colored pencil.
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery of the Emporia Arts Center are free to the public. EAC will be enforcing social distancing and well-being guidelines during this reception by limiting gallery visitors and taking other precautions.
For more information on EAC’s COVID-19 response, please call 343-6473.
