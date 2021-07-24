Bryan Boyce Long of Emporia died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Newman Regional Health, Emporia. He was 60.
Bryan was born on January 8, 1961 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Earl Robert Long and Marcia Guard. He married Brenda McCabe on August 20, 1983 at the First Congregational Church in Emporia. She survives of the home.
Surviving family members include: wife, Brenda Long of Emporia; sons, Kyle and Joshua Long of Emporia; daughters, Jessica Morelock of Emporia, Danielle Beardsley of Phillipsburg, Shy-Anne Long of Emporia, Karrah Long, Sophia Long, Maia Long, Divinity Long, and Serenity Long all of the home; mother, Marcia Guard of Emporia; sisters, Connie Williams of Lone Tree, Colorado, and Rhonda Hopkins of Emporia; grandchildren, Landen Morelock, Beau Long, Hadley Long, Stratton Long, Kayla Holloway, Jemma Beardsley, and Easton Cooper.
He is preceded in death by his father, Earl R Long and brother, Steven Long.
Bryan worked for the electric service department at Evergy since 1997. He was an active member of Flint Hills Bible Church in Emporia.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M., Monday, July 26, 2021 at Flint Hills Bible Church, in the worship center with cremation following the service. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the church Sunday afternoon. Memorial contributions can be sent to Flint Hills Bible Church at 1836 E Hwy 50, Emporia, Kansas 66801 or Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
