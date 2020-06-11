The North Lyon County Board of Education discussed plans for the upcoming school year during a Wednesday evening meeting in Americus.
Due to ongoing social distancing guidelines and regulations, the meeting was closed to the public and broadcast via Facebook live.
Outgoing-Superintendent Mike Mathes, whose contract with the district ends June 30, said Curriculum Coordinator Becky Mayes has compiled a team of six teachers, counselors and administrators who are putting together plans for multiple scenarios regarding what school could look like in August. Incoming-Superintendent Robert Blair will step into the planning once his contract begins July 1.
"Right now, the plan is we start school up as normal and hopefully we'll be able to do that," Mathes said. "I also wanted the team to come up with alternative plans."
Mathes said the plans look at a number of scenarios including school buildings not being allowed to open due to statewide mandates, phased or limited openings, or a stunted fall semester.
"How would that look?" he said. "I wanted them to put plans on paper on what that would look like. ... Everything will be set up and we can look forward."
Mathes said statewide guidance will also be considered, but that information will not be distributed until sometime after July 14.
"They are not giving us anything until mid-July because things could change [before then]," Mathes said. "I tell ya, you've got a good team working on this, and Becky Mayes needs a new uniform. She has been absolutely phenomenal through this whole thing."
The board also discussed painting bids amounting to $62,000 for work at Northern Heights High School.
Mathes prefaced the discussion by saying he recommended holding off on the work if board members were not certain if they would pursue new construction in the next two or three years. Otherwise, if the consensus was to remain in the Northern Heights building for another 10 - 15 years, he would recommend moving ahead — but ultimately he was not making the decision.
Board members saw it from both sides.
Gary Heine said it was important for the board to show that it cared about its schools, which meant putting the work into buildings. Tammie Reed said a new coat of paint could possibly help with drafting issues — something she said she noticed in her home.
"I know there's some on the board that feel that no more money should be spent at Heights, but the fact is, this should have been done years ago," she said.
David Goldsmith said he believed more investigation and research needed to be done before the money was spent, something with which Angela Anderson said she agreed.
Tim Burton said he also agreed, because if the board decided to stay in the Heights building, more work would need to be done — meaning the money might be better spent elsewhere.
Ultimately, the board decided to hold off on action on the bids and no motion was made.
The board also:
^Approved the district's summer conditioning plan
^Approved purchases for Chromebooks
^Approved purchases for Promethean boards
^Accepted grants from the Bovay Foundation and Mobilizing Literacy
