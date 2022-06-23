The longtime Chief Judge of Lyon and Chase counties will retire over Labor Day weekend.
An assistant confirmed Thursday that Judge Merlin Wheeler will leave the bench Friday, September 2.
Ginger Kline provided no other details about the decision. But Wheeler has agreed to speak to The Gazette in a few days.
Wheeler has served as a Lyon County District Court judge since 1990, and has been Chief Judge of the Fifth Judicial District since 1998. He was reappointed to that title for a new two-year stint last November.
Wheeler's career includes four years as Emporia city attorney from 1977-80. He also took a fill-in role on the Kansas Supreme Court in 2010 after Chief Justice Robert Davis died. Wheeler was a finalist to fill Davis's vacancy, but was not selected.
Kline declined to say how old Wheeler is. Under Kansas law, the maximum age for someone to run for district court judge is 70.
Wheeler's departure will create the first open judicial seat in the Emporia area in 14 years. That last opening occurred when Magistrate Judge John Conklin retired and Douglas Jones replaced him.
Wheeler was reelected in 2020 with 72% support. Jones and District Judge W. Lee Fowler will be on the ballot for reelection this fall.
