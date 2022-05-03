Newly minted federal judge Kathryn Kimbell Mizelle (Middle District of Florida) threw out the federal mask mandate affecting public transportation modes, freeing passengers and staff alike from the onerous oppression of government. Videos immediately appeared on social media of planes full of passengers cheering as they tossed their masks to the floor. It reminded us of the pictures from Paris celebrating the end of WWII.
Perhaps those celebrating the removal of masks were overjoyed that their freedom has been restored, providing us all hope for the day when we are truly free from all the draconian dictates of epidemiologists and vaccine researchers who say they want to protect public health. Apparently, some of those celebrating believe that medical scientists want to use this “manufactured pandemic” to enable the implantation of tracking devices in us while our ability to think clearly has been diminished due to reduced oxygen to the brain from constantly wearing masks.
But let’s not stop there. Let’s extend the rebellion against masks to the extreme; we should rid ourselves of all safety regulations and remove the government from our daily lives completely. After all, setting up agencies to regulate the water quality, driving rules, and food safety in our lives takes tax dollars. Why should we allow such a waste of tax money just so the elite can tell what will hurt us?
Let’s take a look at the extreme results of such concern about government regulation.
All we need are some like-minded judges to throw out those ridiculous health department rules that require people handling our food to wash their hands and keep food above 140° or below 40° F just because scientists discovered that such practices protected us from food-born disease. What difference does a little mold or bacteria make in the milk we serve to our children?
We need just one or two of these conservative federal judges to free us from those absurd requirements by state environmental agencies that our water be processed to remove dangerous contaminants like bacteria and viruses, and to add (at taxpayer expense mind you) chlorine and fluoride for the “safety” of the population. After all, we should each be free to decide just how much contamination we want our water to have.
Perhaps another of the lame-duck appointments to a federal appellate court could free us from the oppressive laws that require measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines for students entering schools just because they might cause the death of immunocompromised students sitting with them in their classes. After all, how can we trust vaccines when Jenny McCarthy assures us they cause autism?
Let’s carry this logic to its radical conclusion and rid our society of any responsibility for our fellow citizens. Think of how much freer our lives would be without traffic laws, drug laws, consumer protection laws, campaign finance laws, or even fraud laws. Why waste taxpayers’ money painting stripes on the roads, having safety inspectors for theme park rides, or creating agencies to license medical providers. (Oops! We can’t do that last one without allowing women to control their own reproductive rights.)
Apparently, radical conservatives believe that we should not spend our tax dollars on anything other than what is required by the Constitution. According to that extreme view, we must provide only for a legislature made up of two houses, an executive officer who shall serve as the Head of State and Commander-in-chief of our military forces, and a judiciary to protect our freedom from government heavy-handedness.
According to this radical viewpoint, we should be free to make our own decisions about our personal safety and livelihoods. After all, why should we even pay for scientists to tell us what to and not to do? Our freedoms should not be constrained by scientists or bureaucrats who don’t understand just how much we love our right to be free no matter what the cost in capital or lives.
We are AMERICANS and we will not tolerate oppression.
