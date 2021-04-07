Joyce Katherine Smith, 92, of Emporia, Kansas died Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Joyce was born May 18, 1928 in Emporia the daughter of John and Hattie (Zieammerman) Montgomery. She worked 40 years in management at the Hallmark Cards Manufacturing Plant in Topeka, retiring in 1986. Joyce was a member of the Westside Baptist Church in Emporia, AARP, Emporia Friends of the Zoo, a volunteer drive for the American Cancer Society, and a member of the Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion Auxiliary.
On November 20, 1976 Joyce married Clifford E. Smith in Emporia. He died December 10, 1986 in Emporia. She is survived by: step-son, Randy C. Smith of Emporia; step-daughter, Barbie Gurwell and husband David of Emporia; son-in-law, Jeff Cochran of Emporia; grandchildren, Darby Cochran-Wilson and husband Chris of Emporia, Joel Smith of Emporia and girlfriend Kaila, Fletcher Smith of Emporia, Shelby Brown and husband Dennis of Topeka, KS, Kim Dillon and husband Steve of Topeka, Courtney Patton and husband Richard of Oregon; 9 great-grandchildren; ex son-in-law, Tom Ayers and many “chosen family” including Carol VandeVelde, Alan Mize, Norma Weltha, Tanya Sparks as well as family in Canada and Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; step-daughter, Donna Cochran and twin sister, June E. Montgomery. She was an avid animal lover, rodeo and spent many years in the Saddle & Harness club with June. She loved her family and friends fiercely and was loved so much in return.
Cremation is planned. A private inurnment will be held for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.