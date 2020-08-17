For the 23rd straight year, the Emporia State Lady Hornet basketball team ranked in the top six in attendance among the over 300 NCAA Division II basketball playing schools.
The Lady Hornets drew an average of 1,442 fans to their 15 home games on Slaymaker Court in White Auditorium during the 2019-20 season to rank sixth nationally. Emporia State outdrew 243 NCAA Division I schools, including six from the "Power 5" conferences - three from the ACC, two from the Pac 12, and one from the SEC.
Emporia State played in front of an NCAA Division II season high 6,455 in the MIAA Tournament Championship game in historic Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City. They had a season high 1,987 for their game against Fort Hays State on December 7 and the Lady Hornets have played in front of at least 1,000 fans in White Auditorium in every 305 of their last 306 games.
The Lady Hornets have won 304 of the last 334 (.910) games in White Auditorium. Emporia State is 13-7 against top ten teams in White Auditorium since 1995. Emporia State has only lost 14 games to unranked NCAA teams in White Auditorium since 1997. The Lady Hornets are are 451-98 (.821) overall since 1979 at home and hold the MIAA record for consecutive home wins with 62 set from 1997-2001. The Lady Hornets have not lost a non-conference home game since a 58-51 defeat by Harris-Stowe on Dec, 8, 2007.
Emporia State was among seven MIAA teams in the top 12 nationally. As a conference the MIAA drew 208,436 fans to 201 games to lead all Division II conferences in average attendance at 1,037 fans per game. That mark would rank tenth among 32 NCAA Division I women's conferences in total attendance and 16th in average attendance. It is the 12th straight year the MIAA has led the nation in average attendance. Nine of the top 12 teams in the nation were from the Central Region with 12 teams from the region ranked in the top 25. The Central Region was the only NCAA Division II Region with three conferences ranked in the top ten nationally.
Emporia State is the only program in NCAA Division II history to lead the nation in attendance (2005), win a national championship (2010), and be honored with the top GPA in the nation (2017) in the WBCA Academic Top 25 list.
Emporia State finished the season 24-7, 15-4 in the MIAA, and was the conference runner-up in both the regular season and tournament. They were the fourth seed in the Central Regional Tournament before it was canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. They are set to return six of their top nine scorers, five of whom started at least one game this season, led by All-MIAA and All-Region performer Tre'Zure Jobe
