The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is welcoming visitors as it reopens in phases. The preserve is always popular with nature lovers and tourists, but with 11,000 acres of open spaces, it is now one of a limited number of options for safe, free activities.
The Visitor Center is open but limited to 10 people inside at a time. Other outbuildings, restrooms and trails are now open although the main house remains closed for a months-long rehabilitation project.
On Saturday, Park Ranger Mary Nyberg greeted guests from a cordoned area in the breezeway outside the Visitor Center. She provided maps and trail suggestions, noting a bridge out on the Southwind Nature Trail and cautioning people not to get too close to the park’s herd of bison.
“Social distancing with bison is 100 yards,” she said. “They’re out there, free and wild, and you don’t want them coming at you.”
Nyberg was happy to see a steady stream of guests taking advantage of the sunshine and unseasonably cool temperatures. After months indoors, she thinks they are eager for an opportunity to enjoy the wide-open prairie.
“People are rediscovering the backyard of Kansas,” she said.
Ching McLaughlin is new to the tallgrass prairie. Originally from Indonesia, she moved to Wichita several years ago and ventured out to the preserve on Saturday for the first time. She and her two sons were hoping to see the bison herd, but with no bus tours running, they settled for a short hike instead.
“We came out to see the bison, but they aren’t doing the bus [tour],” she said. “That’s disappointing but it’s still a nice way to spend a Saturday. The views are very beautiful.”
Chief of Interpretation Heather Brown said that between renovations, staffing shortages and pandemic safety requirements, park staff are not able to offer the usual access and activities. Bus tours are suspended but the park trails are open and the historic stone barn will be open on Saturdays in August.
“We are still doing programs when we have staff available,” she said. “As we can, staff are scheduling more cultural and natural history programs to educate the public about the prairie.”
Although most events have been canceled since March, the Labor Day Quilt Show is scheduled to go on — with some adjustments. Instead of hanging quilts in the barn for display, Brown said the show will feature two commemorative quilts with a special exhibit of past quilts.
“This is our 15th annual quilt show, so we’re planning to showcase quilts from each of the past 14 years in a photographic exhibit in the barn,” Brown said. “It’s not how we originally planned to do this, but we feel it’s safer than asking people to bring their quilts to be around all the visitors.”
Adjusting and adapting is nothing new for Brown and her crew, working out on the prairie. She praised the staff for “keepin’ on rolling” and coming up with creative solutions as the preserve re-opens.
“Like everybody else, we’re trying to make the best of the situation we’re in,” Brown said. “We just keep going. That’s the Kansas way.”
