Lyon County Public Health officials reported 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 18 new recoveries, Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county's number of active cases to 112 over the long weekend.
The health department had not reported updates since Friday, and the number of tests performed increased by 74 to 5,702.
Overall, Lyon County has recorded 945 total cases of COVID-19 including 813 recoveries and 19 deaths. There were 15 death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Four active clusters are ongoing in the county, with two clusters associated with private industries, one cluster associated with long-term care and one cluster associated with Emporia State University.
ESU has confirmed 36 cases of COVID through its student health center since the semester began, with 33 of those cases still active.
Morris County reported two new cases Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 25 cases. Twenty-three of those cases are recovered.
Osage County reported nine active cases, with 62 recoveries. There were 29 people in quarantine as of Tuesday.
Wabaunsee County has reported 64 total cases of COVID-19. The county's health department has not provided a public update with active case and recovery information since Aug. 24.
Coffey County reported two new cases and four recoveries as of Monday, bringing the county's active cases to 11. The county has reported 90 cases, 71 recoveries and eight deaths.
Greenwood County reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's active number of cases to 16. Overall, the county has reported 28 recoveries.
On Monday, Gov. Laura Kelly expressed concern the number of confirmed coronavirus cases would soar as more schools reopen.
State health officials said as of Friday, colleges accounted for 27 coronavirus outbreaks and 420 cases, but no deaths. Five school clusters have resulted in 39 cases and no deaths, according to the latest numbers available.
Kelly also said she planned to seek renewal of a state COVID-19 emergency declaration, which is set to expire next week.
Under a compromise with the Republican-led Legislature reached in June the State Finance Council must approve such extensions.
Kelly noted the state continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, with 1,694 more confirmed cases reported Monday, along with four deaths.
“We still have an emergency here,” Kelly said. “Just because Sept. 15 comes does not mean that the emergency is going to go away. It is absolutely imperative that we extend the declaration.”
The order prevent interruptions in disaster response and many contend it ensures federal relief funds continue to flow, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
Some Republican lawmakers argue the guidance from the federal government indicates a declaration isn’t necessary to get that aid.
This article states the new report brings "the county's number of active cases to 112." It then goes on to state, "Overall, Lyon County has recorded 945 total cases of COVID-19 including 813 recoveries and 19 deaths. There were 15 death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment."
I'm as reluctant as anyone to hearken back to the days of math class word problems, but I've got to ask:
If Lyon County has had 945 total positive cases and 813 people have recovered, 19 people have died, and 112 people are currently sick, how are the 15 deaths pending review by KDHE being reported?
813 recoveries plus 19 deaths plus 112 active cases only equals 944, one off from the 945 total reported positives and presumably the poor soul who has been unaccounted for for months.
But where are the 15 people who, if not certainly deceased as a result of COVID-19, are nonetheless deceased? They cannot reasonably be characterized as either "active" or "recovered" cases, so are these 15 deaths included in the 19 deaths or are they in addition to those deaths, which would mean the 945 total cases is actually 960?
I hate to ask, but 15 deaths is obviously significant.
