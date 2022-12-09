The city of Emporia offered options related to the future of the former Carnegie Library building on social media Friday morning, cheekily referring to criticisms about its new logo. The Emporia City Commission rejected a sale of the former Carnegie Library building to private investors, opting instead of keep the property under city control Wednesday afternoon.
In September, commissioners reviewed two applications for the property. One $10,000 offer came from private investors, Cassie and Jason Heffron. Another offer came from the Emporia Public Library.
The city first announced it would accept proposals on the building, located at 118 E. Sixth Ave., in May after the Heffrons reached out with interest on the building. The Heffrons said they would repurpose the Carnegie into an entertainment venue, with group activities such as virtual reality games, themed escape rooms and areas for tabletop roleplaying.
The Emporia Public Library, under the direction of former director Robin Newell, had submitted four proposals for the Carnegie building. One proposal would see the demolition of the building to expand parking, while the other proposals offered ideas for library expansion through meeting space, library space or children’s programming. During Wednesday’s meeting, new library director Pauline Stacchini presented an option to turn the space into a terraced green space. The terraced space would be usable during summer programming as well as a public gathering space. The terraced space would include four-foot wide steps on a one-foot incline.
According to the city's post on Friday, there are four options for the building. The first option, "the city elects to not invest in improvements to the building. Deterioration will continue."
The second option would "cost almost 53 logos ($264,475) to mothball the Carnegie Library." Mothballing the property woudl require some exterience improvements and "deactivation of some systems."
"Option three would cost almost 80 logos ($400,000) to create an outdoor amphitheater using elements from the original building for community members to enjoy."
The fourth option "would cost almost 265 logos ($1,325,063) to invest in preserving the Carnegie Library," seeing extensive repairs and remodeling made to the building for its continued use.
"The city is weighing the options and the benefit to the community at this time," the city said. "How many logos would you spend on the Carnegie Library?"
Mayor Becky Smith said she believed a lot of materials inside of the building were salvageable, and wanted to ensure those items could be salvaged if the commission moved in that direction. She did not indicate if she was for or against demolition.
Commissioners Susan Brinkman and Jamie Sauder said they liked the idea of a terraced green space.
The commission will further discuss the property at a future meeting.
(1) comment
I like the arcade/escape room idea, but that building has to be worth more than 2 logos, lol.
