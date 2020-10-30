Postseason football across Kansas kicked off Thursday night as programs in every corner of the state began their pursuits of a 2020 state title. Locally, four of the area’s top teams this fall — Lebo, Hartford, Chase County and Madison — all made quick work of their opponents to open postseason play, each advancing to regionals in a week’s time. On Friday night, Emporia High School, Northern Heights and Council Grove will each get a crack at postseason competition, while Olpe, the No. 1 seed in Class 1A, enjoys a bye this week.
Here’s what happened across the local football scene Thursday night:
Madison 59, West Elk 6
The Bulldogs (9-0) rolled early, dropping 52 first quarter points in a 53-point win Thursday night.
After senior Hunter Engle opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run, junior quarterback Casey Helm widened the gap with three, first-quarter passing scores. The junior was perfect on the night, completing all fives of his passes for 120 yards. Engle picked up a second rushing score and finished as Madison’s leading rusher with 55 yards on the ground. Ryan Wolgram, one of the Bulldogs’ most reliable runners, got it done elsewhere Thursday night, picking up a pair of scores on a 42-yard receiving score from Helm and 44-yard punt return for a touchdown, each in the first quarter. Brome Rayburn and Tristan Smith, who combined for 87 rushing yards, each found the end zone, as well.
The Patriots found limited offensive success in the contest, gaining 76 yards of offense and got onto the scoreboard with a second-quarter touchdown by Koleton Branch. But Madison largely clamped down on the visitors, limiting West Elk particularly in the passing game where the Patriots gained only 20 yards as the Bulldogs forced a pair of turnovers.
Next up for Madison is a visit from Oswego (8-1) on Friday, Nov. 6.
Lebo 58, Chetopa 0
The Wolves have evidently carried their regular season momentum into the postseason as they thrashed the visiting Hornets in a second-consecutive shutout win.
Lebo improved to 9-0 in a comfortable victory that saw quarterback Devan McEwen sling a pair of touchdowns while completing 66% of his passes for 94 yards. The junior also finished as the Wolves’ leading rusher, picking up 64 yards on the ground with three rushing scores. McEwen’s five touchdowns powered a Lebo offense that gained 294 yards on Chetopa. Running back Kyle Reese picked up 59 yards on the ground and Cory Reese found the endzone for the first time this fall with a one-yard rushing score. Senior Jerome Ferguson led all pass-catchers with 43 yards, and caught one of McEwen’s two passing touchdowns while Luke Davies collected the other.
The scoring margin allowed backup quarterback Landon Grimmett to see some time under center. He made the most of it, completing three of his five passes for 47 yards and connected with Colton Crouch for a 10-yard touchdown just before halftime.
Defensively, it was another stout effort from the Wolves. Kyle Reese and senior Andrew Bailey each led with 4.5 tackles as Lebo shut the door on a Hornets’ offense that gained only 24 yards on the night. Any semblance of Chetopa offensive progress was stymied by turnovers with Caleb Fehr and Addison Smith each recording interceptions. The ever-prolific Wolves offense now appears to have a partner in a defense that has just 39 yards of total offense in its last two games.
With the win, undefeated Lebo advances and will host Waverly (6-3) on Nov. 6.
Chase County 66, Cedar Vale/Dexter 0
A 66-point, first-half explosion was more than enough for the Bulldogs, who blanked the Spartans to move on deeper into postseason play.
Quarterback Mitch Budke got Chase County (7-2) on the board with early points, connecting with Owen Eidman for a 24-yard touchdown before running in a 30-yard score to put the Bulldogs ahead 16-0. The sophomore found Eidman deep once again for a 44-yard touchdown, and finished his night having completed both of his passes for 68-yards. Brock Griffin paved the way on the ground with a team-high 68 yards rushing, and made his way onto the scoresheet with a 38-yard, second-quarter touchdown.
Yet as the Chase County offense hummed, it’s defense played a role of its own in racking up the points. Four times the Bulldogs intercepted a Spartans pass, and all four times those interruptions were returned for touchdown. Blaise Hollaway was a menace in the secondary, recording three interceptions with touchdown returns of 25, 25 and 55 yards. Fellow defensive back Tylon Ybarra got in on the fun, as well, returning a second-quarter pick 40 yards for a score. Altogether, Chase County allowed just 42 yards of offense and shutout its opponent for a third straight week.
Ahead for the Bulldogs is a trip to Sedan (9-0) next Friday night.
Hartford 62, St. Paul 12
The now 6-3 Jaguars leaned on a reliable resource to power past St. Paul at home Thursday.
Shayden Sull, who entered the night with 620 yards and nine touchdowns in his last two games, scorched the turf at Hartford High School yet again, burning St. Paul for 251 yards and six rushing scores to pace the Jaguars. When Sull wasn’t carrying the ball and bouncing off of would-be tacklers, quarterback Ali Smith completed 50% of his passes for 98 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to Andrew McDiffett and Tanner Highley.
Highley also returned a kick off for a touchdown in the win, and McDiffett recorded an interception for a Hartford defense that allowed St. Paul very little on offense.
The Jaguars now advance for a Nov. 6 meeting on the road at Colony-Crest (9-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.