Lloyd John Isch, 75, of Emporia, KS, was called home on Tuesday, December 23, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Lloyd was born February 18, 1945 to Floyd and Julia (Wernli) at Newman Hospital in Emporia, KS. Lloyd graduated from Lamont High School in 1963. After high school, Lloyd returned home to work alongside his brothers and his dad on the family dairy farm. He continued farming and working alongside his brothers until his death.
Lloyds Great Grandfather, Nicholas Isch, homesteaded in Kansas in 1879 on a 160 acre farm. Floyd Isch and his four sons, Lloyd, Ron, Dale and Glen have continued to work this land for 141 years. Lloyd started working on the family dairy when he was tall enough to stand on a cinderblock to milk the cows.
Lloyd married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Janice Young. They married on April 10, 1965 and celebrated 55 beautiful years together. Lloyd and Jan made their home near the family dairy farm in Gridley, KS, then later moved to Emporia, KS. Lloyd and Jan were blessed to raise a son, Jeff and daughter, Susan.
Lloyd served as a member of the Shellrock Township Board (24 years), the Madison School Board, and the Madison United Methodist Church, where he served as trustee for many years. While on the School Board he was instrumental in planning and constructing a new Madison Junior/Senior High School. Lloyd was also an avid supporter of the Greenwood County 4-H Livestock Project and Auction.
A true joy in Lloyd’s life was the planting and harvesting of crops. Another joy in his life was spending time with his family and friends. Lloyd rarely knew a stranger and if he did, they weren’t strangers for long. He was always willing to help a friend in need. Lloyd was very active in his children and grandchildren’s lives. He was always calling to check in on at least one of them every day. Lloyd enjoyed many vacations with his family and close friends. One of his favorite places to escape to was Branson, MO.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Julia “Judy” Isch, and his step-mother, Mary Beyer Isch.
He is survived by his wife, Jan; his 2 children, Jeff Isch (Laurie) of Gridley, KS and Susan Garcia (Michael) of Emporia, KS; 8 grandchildren, Andrew Garcia, Dakota Garcia, Christopher Garcia, Sierra Garcia, Kaity McAdams (Ryan), Lauren Graham (Ethan), Hunter Isch, and Levi Isch; a very special great granddaughter, Haley Jo Graham; his three brothers, Ron Isch (Jane), Dale Isch (Janiece), and Glen Isch (Debbie); step-siblings, Martin (Karen) Beyer, Steve (Kerry) Beyer, Larry (Joslin) Beyer, Patricia Steward, and Beverly (John) Gilligan; and many nieces and nephews, family, and friends.
Lloyd was proud of the life he built and the people he surrounded himself with. He made an impact everywhere he went. He will always be remembered for his smile, his laughter, his love for his family, and his generosity to others.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 28th from 6-7 PM. The family will hold a private family funeral at Jones Funeral Home, Tuesday, December 29th at 1:30 pm. If you would like to view the funeral it will be live streamed on the Jones Funeral Home Facebook page. Use this link https://www.facebook.com/jonesfuneralhomeburlingtonks.
Memorial Contributions can be made to USD 386, Madison Virgil Education Fund, sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS.
