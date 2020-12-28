Lloyd John Isch

Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Mainly cloudy this evening. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected overnight. Low near 30F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy this evening. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected overnight. Low near 30F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.