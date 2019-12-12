HESSTON — The Emporia High boys couldn’t seem to shake Nickerson in in the first quarter of Thursday night’s meeting.
E-High watched an early 11-2 advantage disappear in short order, but the Spartans got their needed spark to help them claim a 77-44 victory.
“I didn’t think we had great energy to start,” EHS Head Boys Coach Beau Welch said. “They (started) the game 7 of 9 from the 3-point line, that gave them life, but once we got going, we were able to stretch (the game) and put it out of reach.”
Welch credited senior Beau Baumgardner as the needed spark to bring the Spartans back to life, evidenced by a defensive effort that helped to turn the Panthers over more than 20 times in the first half and 31 times in the game.
“I think that ... Beau got us going, picked up our intensity and got us two or three steals in a row that got us baskets and we took off from there,” Welch said. “He’s our sparkplug, he’s been that for a couple years and whatever we need him to do, he does it and he realizes it. He realized we needed a spark tonight and ... took over defensively and got us some baskets.”
Overall, Nickerson shot 47 percent, but the turnovers gave Emporia High nearly double the shots as the Spartans finished with just five fewer makes than the Panthers had attempts.
“We thought we would turn them over coming in,” Welch said. “They were able to get some open shots early in the game and that goes to our lack of energy coming in (but) we were able to handle it. It was a tough atmosphere — no band, not much noise, no crowd, it was really light — but I thought late first quarter, early second quarter, Beau got us going and some other guys picked up some slack.
“We’ve still got a long way to go.”
The intensity will certainly pick up on Friday as the Spartans will play the tournament’s host, Hesston, on their home court.
“Hesston really gets after you,” Welch said. “They’ll be a big challenge for us tomorrow night. We’ve got to take the floor with the right mindset and definitely come ready to play.”
NHS 14 10 15 5 — 44
EHS 19 23 17 17 — 76
NHS: Crossman 15, Peterson 9, McDonald 5, Linn 9, Bell 3, Broomfield 3.
EHS: Snider 25, Douglas 7, Baumgardner 14, Hines 10, Hoyt 9, Corum 4, Kirmer 3, Higgins 2, Gilpin 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.