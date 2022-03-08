The United Way of the Flint Hills is pleased to announce that it will distribute over $330,000 in grants to the community this year. Each year, the United Way campaign results in pledges and donations of several thousands of dollars to help improve the education, health and financial stability of Flint Hills area residents.
The annual campaign relies on the support and assistance of volunteers, businesses, and individuals from all eight of the United Way of the Flint Hills’ counties. This year’s “United We Thrive” campaign was led by Drive Chair Dr. Mike Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County Schools.
“I am humbled by our greater community support and how people come together to support the services we expect and work hard to preserve," said campaign chair Mike Argabright. "A healthier community is a healthier local economy! The collective effort from local small businesses, industry, workplace campaigns, individuals, and fundraising events are appreciated and recognized.”
Agencies applying for United Way funding must submit a detailed application, which is reviewed thoroughly by volunteer panelists making up the Community Investment Committee. The panelists recommend grant awards to the United Way Board of Trustees, who make final award decisions. “The work of our Committee volunteers is vital to helping our Board members determine grant awards,” said Mickey Edwards, CEO. “Volunteers spend hours pouring over program information and financials in order to assure that United Way dollars help provide resources that our community needs. Donors can feel confident that their contributions are supporting excellent programming and helping to improve our neighbors’ lives.”
United Way Board Chair Coralie Owens expressed her appreciation to the community as well by stating, “In the last few years our community has faced unprecedented challenges. I am proud of our community and how we stepped up during this incredibly difficult time. If anything, these last few years certainly have shown us that “United We Thrive”. Thank you to all our donors, volunteers and staff members who have come together to support the United Way of the Flint Hills and all our Community Partners.”
The 2021 United Way of the Flint Hills’ Community Partners are:
Building Blocks Community Day Care Center
Camp Alexander
CASA of the 8th Judicial District
Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation
Communities in Schools of Mid-America
Corner House
Cradle to Career Literacy Center
Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
East Central Kansas Area Agency on Aging
Emporia Child Care Center
Food for Students
Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland
Help House of Osage County
Housing & Credit Counseling, Inc.
Jayhawk Council Boy Scouts
Kansas Children's Service League
Kansas Legal Services
LEAP!
Morris County Care and Share
Sacred Heart Child Care Center
SOS, Inc.
The Salvation Army
In addition to supporting community organizations, the United Way participates in other efforts to improve the lives of its neighbors. One such effort is leading efforts to restart Plumb Place and ensure women’s housing services are re-established. Other efforts have included disaster relief, literacy activities, and more. Donations support these efforts as well as other programming such as 2-1-1, MyFreeTaxes.com, and the free SingleCare Prescription Savings card.
A United Way Celebration on May 4th in Emporia will showcase United Way’s efforts to improve the education, health, and financial stability of the Flint Hills community.
