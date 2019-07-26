One play can make the difference in the result of a ballgame.
That happened multiple times for the Emporia Energy 16U softball team in the first day of the 18B Northern Nationals Friday at Trusler Sports Complex.
All three of its games were competitive, however, it only came away with one victory over the Lawrence Inferno, 6-5. Emporia dropped a 6-3 decision to G2 Heat Henderson and fell 8-7 to RC Voltage in the first game of bracket play.
“They were competing and that’s what we ask of these girls,” Energy assistant coach Justin Gilpin said. “We want to compete. There’s just a couple of plays that we didn’t make. Losing a one-run game, we’re 1-2. We’re pretty close to being 3-0 (Friday), but we have some work to do (Saturday) and I think these girls can do it.
“We need to help our pitcher out. We need to help our outfielders out. We’ve got to make plays. When we get those opportunities, we’ve got to take advantage and that’s what we’re going to have to do to compete against these teams.”
Against RC Voltage, Emporia struck in the top of the first inning with an RBI double by Rylee Fraser, however, Voltage took the lead scoring on two errors.
Voltage made in 4-1 through three frames, but Emporia didn’t give up from there.
An RBI triple by Mija Carlson and an RBI single by Brecken Pearson cut the deficit to 4-3.
Voltage responded immediately in the bottom half with three runs to extend its lead to 7-3.
Emporia began to chip away in the fifth by scoring on an error and an RBI groundout by Elleana Bennett. Shaylee Ginter drove in a run in the sixth on a sacrifice bunt making it 7-6, but the game-tying run was thrown out at home plate.
Voltage got its insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run, forcing the Energy to score two in the seventh.
Emporia managed to get only one run in the final inning of play, dropping it down to the consolation bracket.
Kori Arnold allowed seven runs on 10 hits and had three strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Carlson was 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
An early start and an late response by G2 Heat Henderson handed the Energy their first loss of pool play
The Heat scored on an error, an RBI single and an RBI groundout taking an early 3-0 advantage.
Emporia knotted things up at three in the second. Jessica Filkin scored on a wild pitch and Rylee Fraser drove in two on a single.
The Heat regained the lead in the fourth and added two insurance runs in the fifth.
Fraser went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Arnold took the loss in the circle, allowing six runs on six hits and had three strikeouts.
In Emporia’s final game of pool play it needed to hold on for the victory after having a 5-1 advantage early in the contest against the Lawrence Inferno.
The Energy led 2-1 after the first with Filkin driving in a run on a ground and an RBI single by Rylee.
Emporia extended the lead to 5-1 in the second, scoring on an error, a wild pitch and a Filkin RBI groundout.
The Inferno cut the deficit to 5-4 after four complete. Emporia tacked on a run in the sixth on a wild pitch.
Gracie Gilpin earned the win in the circle, allowing five runs on 10 hits and fanned six, while going 2-for-4 at the plate.
Emporia will play at 8 a.m. this morning against the Inferno. Emporia needs to win three games to get to the championship game, which is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start with an if necessary game set for 6 p.m. If the Energy drops just one more game no matter what happens, it’ll be eliminated from the tournament.
“They’ve got fight through adversity, whether if its in the field or at-bat,” Coach Gilpin said. “It’s going to be important that we do that (Saturday). We’ve got confidence in these girls. When you have your back against the wall, that what we want these girls to learn from. Learn how to compete, make the plays when they’re have to make it. That’s the situation we’re in (Saturday). We played well (against Lawrence). Hopefully, we’re gonna have to have a good outing against them. They’re gonna want a second chance against us and we’re gonna have to compete.”
