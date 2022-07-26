My ramble down memory lane via my mother Linda’s 1971 Betty Crocker cookbook has been great fun.
Last week I mentioned that the pages were all still stitched into their portfolios, but there are a few exceptions. In particular, pages 144 - 146 are completely loose, the outer edge ragged, the pages stained, a few pencil marks here and there.
Why? These are my favorite cookie recipes — the first cookies I learned to make.
There is a recipe for gingersnaps, snickerdoodles, thumbprint cookies, peanut butter cookies (most beloved by my dad) and “Galaxy cookies.”
I always wanted to make those Galaxy cookies, being a child of the space race, but I was too afraid. I would stare at the picture and try to work up the courage but I never did. Think I’ll have to do something about that.
This whole darn book is every Halloween/Thanksgiving/Christmas/New Year I had at home. Recipes for pecan rolls, divinity, pralines, chocolate fudge, peanut brittle, caramel popcorn balls, caramel apples, chocolate coated coconut bon-bons — oh my goodness — the pies, the cakes. I bet Mom made one thing on each of the 110 pages of desserts in this cookbook.
She has been gone 20 years this November and reading these recipes have brought her right back to my elbow, coaching me on using the beater, watching me test the doneness of a cake, rolling up balls of cookie dough together by hand, eyeballing the size and doing a pretty good job of it, too.
If you are a daughter, make these moments happen while your mom (or dad) is still with you. Even if the cookies get a little burned, or you accidentally confuse the sugar with the salt (true story), you will never regret it.
Let’s get cooking.
V V V
While Dad loved the Peanut Butter cookies — the recipe Mom used when she made her famous-across-three counties Peanut Butter Blossoms, Mom’s favorite cookie was the Snickerdoodle. You don’t see this cookie very often now and it is worthy of a revival. I’d rather have a Snickerdoodle than a sugar cookie any day of the week.
BETTY CROCKER’S SNICKERDOODLES
“Betty Crocker’s Cookbook,” 1971
1/2 cup butter or margarine, softened
1/2 cup shortening
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 eggs
2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons cream of tartar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 Tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Mix thoroughly butter, shortening 1-1/2 cups sugar and the eggs. (Mom used margarine and Crisco — RM)
Blend in flour, cream of tartar, soda and salt. (If using self-rising flour, omit cream of tartar, soda and salt).
Betty Crocker doesn’t say this, but chill the dough about 30 minutes before shaping. Here is where I am going to rewrite “Betty” a little.
While the dough chills, mix the 2 tablespoons of sugar and the cinnamon together in a wide, shallow bowl. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Shape the dough by rounded teaspoonfuls into balls by rolling the dough between the palms of your hands.
Drop the ball into the cinnamon sugar, roll it around to coat and place it on the lied cookie sheet. Continue, spacing the balls 2 inches apart.
When you have a sheet full, bake for 8- 10 minutes or until set. Remove from oven to a cooling rack, place another piece of parchment on the sheet and make the next batch. This recipe will make about six dozen cookies.
Snickerdoodles go great with milk, coffee, hot tea or sparkling wine. To really get fancy, use your Snickerdoodles and some chocolate ganache to make a cookie sandwich.
V V V
Lagniappe
Speaking of cinnamon sugar, I wanted to share this thing that happened to me recently. Andy and I went to brunch at a well-equipped restaurant. This restaurant was serving a fried-dough dish of a certain southern origin and said it would be sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
Our waitperson came back to say the kitchen was out of cinnamon sugar and asked would powdered sugar be okay. Of course it would have been, if the kitchen had used more than a tablespoon of it.
Admonition one: If you have a kitchen that has neither sugar or cinnamon on hand a half-hour into your brunch period, then you have a problem. A grocery store was open four blocks away. Send a runner to get the sugar and the cinnamon. Mix one cup of sugar with 1/2 cup cinnamon and you can stay true to your menu.
Admonition two: If you are going to coat hot, fried dough with powdered sugar you have to use at least a half-cup and do it immediately before serving. That stuff melts like nobody’s business, and unless there is sugar in the dough — not typical with this particular dish — it needs extra sweetening. A bland dough with an invisible sludge of melted goo dipped into a tart jelly is not nice.
Thus endeth the sermon.
