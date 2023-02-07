Mardi Gras is called Fat Tuesday for a reason. It’s a festive period of food designed to use up all the things you are not going to use during Lent. We don’t call what happens this weekend “Fat Sunday” but a similar principle applies.
Many foods are distinctive to the town of New Orleans: red beans and rice, gumbo, jambalaya, etouffee, King Cakes and the muffaletta.
The muffaletta (“Moo-foo-LET-uh,” also spelled “muffuletta” and sometimes pronounced, for no explicable reason, as “moo-foo-LOT-uh”) dates back to pre-1900 when a huge influx of Sicilian immigrants ended up in New Orleans and created a district known for a time as “Little Palermo.” The Central Grocery was where workers would pick up a sandwich before work, wrapped in wax paper and stuffed into their pockets, to have during the lunch break. It was a hearty beast of meats, cheeses and olive salad made with sturdy bread that would soak up the juices.
The Central Grocery took a hit in 2021 with Hurricane Ida, however they have resumed making the muffalettas and market them locally in stores or nationally through GoldBelly.com, just in case you’re interested. Central Grocery hopes to have everything back up and running in the next few months.
Ordinarily, the muffaletta is a very big sandwich, made from a round loaf of bread, split and stuffed with all kinds of Italian goodness, from hard salamis to firm cheeses and olive salads, then sliced in half to make two servings. I enjoy doing them with a 12-inch ciabatta loaf, already seasoned with rosemary, oregano, olive oil and what-not. It’s still at least four servings, though, if not eight.
Thanks to the charcuterie craze, Italian cured meats are not that hard to find. Emporia is particularly lucky to have our own store in the Vault Meats and Cheeses, 509 Commercial St., also home to Chad the Bread Man, who whips up all kinds of fantastic loaves, including a swell focaccia.
The inspiration for recipe below was on the Southern Living website — essentially “Muffaletta Sliders.” They did not mention using mortadella, which is quite nice but hard to find unless you are in a metropolis, or spicy soppressata, and while you must have provolone cheese, your second cheese could be Swiss or fresh mozzarella or fontina.
Fortunately, our locally-owned Vault Meats and Cheese, 509 Commercial St., had all the stuffings I required. Becky Mishler had olive salad, Dodge City salami, sweetheart ham, capicola, provolone and smoked mozzarella aplenty. A quarter-pound of everything and 10 Kings Hawaiian buns resulted in a plate full of Super Bowl and/or Mardi Gras goodness.
These smaller versions of this magnificent sandwich are more manageable, just as tasty, and easier to portion-control, leaving plenty of room for that crawfish pie or Bananas Foster.
Let’s get cooking.
Mini Muffalettas
(adapted from Southern Living)
2 cups Italian olive salad
10 Kings Hawaiian sweet rolls (or similar)
4 ounces thinly sliced capocollo
4 ounces thinly sliced provolone cheese
4 ounces thinly sliced good deli ham
4 ounces thinly sliced mozzarella
4 ounces thinly sliced salami
Wooden picks
If the olive salad is chunky, pulse it briefly in a blender or food processor to get a better spread. You just want it lightly chopped, not mushy.
I made my own olive salad with a half-cup each of pimiento-stuffed olives, black olives, marinated artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers. I did not add fresh oregano, but that would have been a good idea.
Split the buns and spread each side with olive salad mixture. Use the bottom bun and alternate one slice each of the meats and cheeses, folding as needed to fit the bun. An example: salami, mozzarella, ham, provolone, capocollo. Cover with the top bun and spear with a food pick. You could include another olive on that pick, a pickled onion, a tiny pickled okra, or whatever floats your shrimp boat.
