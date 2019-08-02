HAYS — Anthony Markowitz wanted to see his defense and pitching have a better performance Friday afternoon against Ottawa.
His team was able to get the job done by picking up a 5-1 victory over the Arrows.
The win improved to 2-1 in pool play and now await Friday night's result between Hays and Great Bend to see if it will advance to Saturday's bracket play.
"Defensively, that's what we like to see out of our guys," Markowitz said. "Making the plus routine play — which are the plays that aren't right at us — but plays that we should make. (That) gets our pitcher going and Ethan (Garate) did a great job finding the zone, competing in the zone and keeping (Ottawa) off-balance. (It was) really good to see Ethan be successful there and the defense being successful behind him."
Garate, who hasn't pitched a game since a 7-3 victory over Newton on July 2, went the distance, allowing just one run on four hits and had three strikeouts.
"We told him (Thursday) that he was going to start this game," Markowitz said. "The way (Thursday) went, we told him it was a must-win game and challenged him there to get his mindset in the right place and he did a great job about that.
"I think our guys like seeing him throw the ball in the zone and get plays come their way. That's what we're all about defensively and pitching, now we've just got to getting to hitting."
Garate said he felt comfortable on the mound for the first time since his last outing a month ago.
"I knew I had to throw strikes and let my defense work behind me," he said. "They did a great job."
Emporia took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI single by Riley Wagner. Hayden Baumwart made it 2-0 in the second with a double. Emporia tacked on a pair in the fourth on an RBI single by Camden Kirmer, Hunter Groh scored on a wild pitch and Jace Stewart had a sacrifice fly
Ottawa avoided the shutout in the fifth on a Logan Sterling RBI single.
Kirmer went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
"We were just looking to go out and get a win," he said.
If Post 5 (32-2) is able to make it to Saturday's bracket play, Markowitz said his team is capable of doing anything.
"It seems like when things were going our way for the large part of the season, we had everybody hit and in-tuned in the batter's box," Markowitz said. "We've just got to clear our heads and come out, ready to prove something tomorrow. We have a lot to prove. I think I like our guys when they play with something to prove."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.