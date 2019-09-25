The Emporia Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications for the 2020 grant cycle.
The ECF Grants Committee makes grants for innovative projects and programs that are responsive to changing community needs in the areas of health, social service, education, recreation, and cultural affairs. The committee will award up to $25,000 during this grant cycle.
The 2020 grant period began with receiving applications during the month of September.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday. Recipients will be announced in December and disbursements made in Jan. 2020.
Applications are available online at www.emporiacf.org by clicking on the “Grants” tab, by writing in care of Emporia Community Foundation, 527 Commercial St., Suite B, Emporia, KS 66801, or by calling the ECF office at 620-342-9304.
