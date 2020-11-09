Emporia State University basketball players joined together this weekend for a 24-hour free throw marathon to benefit a local three-year-old with leukemia.
Buckets for Breanna raised about $2,500 through a GoFundMe account set up to help Breanna’s family cover medical and travel expenses.
Three-year-old Breanna is the daughter of Darren and Victoria McBride of Emporia. In early September, Breanna was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells.
Don Weast, associate athletic director, said the event came together after Lady Hornet Head Coach Toby Wynn saw a story about Breanna in The Emporia Gazette.
“The Gazette story started the whole thing,” Weast said. “Toby Wynn saw the story and talked to his players about doing something to support the family. The players were all for it. Then he talked to [Men’s Head Coach] Craig Doty and they were in.”
It was the Lady Hornets who conceived of the idea for the free throw marathon. Streamed live on KVOE TV, 15 team members took turns making free throws for 24 hours, from noon Saturday until noon Sunday.
Shortly before kicking off the marathon, ESU guard Tre’Zure Jobe told WIBW that she was happy to combine basketball and giving back.
“Being able to do something I love to help someone else, that’s just amazing,” she said.
The teams took a special interest in the family’s need because Breanna’s father, Darren McBride, was a Sports Information student assistant at Emporia State from 1998-2002.
“At ESU Athletics we believe in family over everything, and there’s a lot of different ways to define ‘family’,” Weast said. “Darren was a student of mine and allowed us to really connect and figure out what they needed and how we could help.”
A second fundraiser at Harry & Lloyd’s in Americus was scheduled for Saturday but had to be postponed after owner Mike Phillips tested positive for Covid-19. The new date is Saturday, November 21.
Donations are still being accepted via GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/f/battling-with-breanna) and Venmo (Darren-McBride-8515).
