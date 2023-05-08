Gerald “Jerry” Jay Mercer, 76, of Emporia, KS, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Topeka, KS at Stormont-Vail Health.
Jerry was born in Emporia, KS on April 30, 1947, to parents, Orville and Lila (Richard) Mercer. He grew up in Emporia where he attended school, graduating from Emporia High School with the class of 1965.
Jerry was married to Eva Louise Bailey, with whom he had two sons, Jay and Jeff Mercer. He was united in marriage to Marsha K. Cox on September 13, 1974, and the family of 4 became 5 with their daughter, Bobbi.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother and father, Orville and Lila Mercer; and two brothers, Orville Mercer and Donald Mercer.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marsha Mercer of Emporia, KS; one daughter, Bobbi Burk (Jeremy); his sons, Jay Mercer (Michelle) and Jeff Mercer (Janet); sisters, Barbara Finuf (Larry), Linda Wilson (Tom), and Wanda Stair (Chuck); brother, Clarence Mercer (Janice); 5 grandchildren, Chase, McKayla, Jordan, and Jerod Mercer, and Bryden Burk; and one great-grandchild, Madden Mercer.
Funeral services will be held for Jerry on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the First Christian Church, 316 W Main St, Madison, KS. Visitation will be held from 9-10 AM prior to the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials be given to the American Diabetes Association, to honor Jerry’s life-long fundraising for the organization. Memorials may be sent c/o VanArsdale Funeral Home, PO Box 488, Madison, KS 66860.
Condolences may be expressed by visiting Jerry’s obituary page at www.vanarsdalefs.com.
