Last week, we kicked off the 2021 edition of EmporiYUM Restaurant Month and EmporiYUM Passports are already making their way out of our office and into the hands of hungry Emporians!
For the second year in a row, The Emporia Gazette is partnering with local eateries, US Foods, Flint Hills Beverage, Ignite Emporia and Professional Printing throughout the month of April to celebrate dining in Emporia. This culinary event is the best opportunity throughout the year for locals to try something new in town or visit some of their favorite spots to eat.
And, after a year like 2020, EmporiYUM is giving our local eateries a significant boost that so many need right now.
“It’s really exciting to see people excited about EmporiYUM again this year,” said Chris Walker, editor and publisher of The Emporia Gazette. “We have seen some familiar faces coming in for Passports again this year and some new ones, too. We hope everyone comes in for a Passport and for a chance to win an entire year of eating out in Emporia.”
EmporiYUM works the same way it did last year — whether you’re eating in or carrying out. Patrons can stop by The Emporia Gazette at 517 Merchant St. to pick up their “EmporiYUM Passport” and take it with them when they eat at participating restaurants. Each page that is stamped becomes a ticket to win the grand prize drawing of “Eating out for an Entire Year” — $25 gift certificates to each EmporiYUM restaurant.
Patrons will also vote for “EmporiYUM Restaurant of the Month.” The eatery with the most votes will win additional print, digital and social media marketing courtesy of The Emporia Gazette.
Last year, El Lorito Mexican Restaurant was chosen as Emporia’s favorite restaurant, but the title remains up in the air for 2021. Many restaurants will be offering EmporiYUM specials throughout the month of April as a way to expose new and existing patrons to what their restaurant has to offer.
This year’s participating restaurants are:
F Amanda’s Bakery & Cafe
F Bobby D’s BBQ
F Bruff’s Bar & Grill
F Chi em Eats
F Do-B’s Burgers, Phillys and Po-boys
F 1801 at The Emporia Country Club
F Gambino’s
F Golden Wok
F Gourmet To Go & Catering
F Grand Central Hotel
F Harry & Lloyd’s
F Ichiban
F Mi Chavelita Mexican Grill
F Planet Sub
So, stop by The Emporia Gazette office and pick up your Passport today and visit our local restaurants throughout the month.
