The Lyon County Commission renewed its commitment to post-secondary education for local students by appropriating significant funds to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College Thursday morning.
ESU will receive $250,000 and FHTC will receive $60,0000 from county sales tax revenue. These funds will be used to provide scholarships to individuals from Lyon County and the surrounding counties. Lyon County residents make up about 70% of the recipients of these scholarships.
Commission Chairman Rollie Martin said that the county had received several thank you notes from students who had benefited from scholarships funded by the appropriations and that it was gratifying to read those.
“This is something that really affects people directly -- students and young people -- to help them with getting their education at Emporia State,” he said. “It helps Emporia State indirectly by having students come and attend.”
Martin clarified that the scholarships are not free gifts, but that students must earn them.
“It has to be done on merit,” he said. “It’s not just given to them. They have to maintain their grades and different things like this to attend school regularly. It’s not an automatic part of their financial package.”
Commissioner Scott Briggs said that it’s important to help students with paying for their tuition, but it’s also important to support the institutions of higher learning in the county as well.
“Emporia State is a big economic engine for this community, especially through the sales tax dollars to attract kids here, they spend more money here, so it kind of makes it a little bit perpetuating, that funding,” he said.
Martin said that these funds were already budgeted for these ends at the beginning of the year and that they account for a little more than one month of sales tax revenue.
Commissioner Doug Peck said that all the colleges in the state are struggling financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it was crucial for the county to support its institutions to help them continue.
“It’s going to help them exist and stay profitable, should I say?” Peck said. “I think it’s a good thing.”
Briggs said that, while it was a large amount of money, it was worthwhile to spend it in this way.
“Obviously, it’s an expenditure but, to me, it’s more of an investment,” he said.
In other business, the commission voted to extend the county’s emergency declaration a further 28 days until July 1, although it can be rescinded at any time.
Emergency manager Jarrod Fell said that the state had extended its declaration until June 15 and that he didn’t expect it to be extended further.
The commission also:
- Heard presentations from the library directors in Allen, Americus, Hartford and Emporia in regard to their budget requests for 2022. The Allen and Americus libraries asked for the same amount as last year and the Hartford library requested less than last year, as it was able to save money in 2020. The Emporia Public Library made the same request it has made the last four years.
- Approved a request from Lyon County Emergency Communications Center director Roxanne Van Gundy for her to attend the National Emergency Number Association Conference in Columbus, Ohio, to receive additional training and to speak on leadership principles to new directors. The total amount approved was not to exceed $2,800 to cover registration, airfare, lodging and food. The funds came from LCECC's training budget.
- Theresa Briggs of Healthier Lyon County gave an update on the Food and Farm Council’s activities, including its new campaign to encourage composting. She also stated her desire to address the commission about making the Lyon County Fairgrounds tobacco-free during a future study session.
