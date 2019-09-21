Dr. Melissa Marie Montague Heinitz of Emporia and Dr. Beau Anthony Saunier of Lafayette, Louisiana announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Deborah Burns-Heinitz of Emporia and the late Rex. A. Heinitz. She is a graduate of Emporia High School. She received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of St. Augustine in 2019. She also holds degrees from the University of Louisiana and Wichita State University.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Tara Saunier Covey of Delcambre, Louisiana and the late Robert Saunier. He is a graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School, Abbeville, Louisiana. He received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of St. Augustine in 2015. He also holds degrees from the University of Louisiana. He is employed as a physical therapist with Precision Rehabilitation in Abbeville, Louisiana.
The couple plans to marry November 23, 2019 in Broussard, Louisiana.
