Donald Nye Allen, 79, of Emporia, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Donald was born August 26, 1940 in Paonia, Colorado the son of George O. and Mary C. (Thurstin) Allen. On August 15, 1970, Don married Vicky Lynn Meyer at Ulysses, Kansas. She died January 14, 2014 in Emporia. He is survived by daughters, Reagan Kamran and husband Sohail of Olathe, Kansas, Morgan Joseph and husband Anthony of Emporia; brother, Larry E. Allen of Emporia; grandchildren, Lilah Kamran, Zayne Kamran, Jesse R. Joseph and Cassidy R. Joseph. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Don was an incredibly talented musician, educator, and a piano technician. His main instrument was Alto Saxophone. He played his saxophone in many bands over the years including dance bands, The Blue Notes and Denim and Lace. He also played in the Emporia Municipal Band for several years.
He was a Sergeant in the US Air Force and received Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, and Air Force Good Conduct Medal. During his career in the Air Force, he toured in the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, playing in the Air Force special band along side many famous musicians and for many leaders during this time.
Don also had many other professions, including working at Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Emporia. Besides playing music with his friends and family, Don’s other passion in life was fishing. He loved his family and pets. He was a joyful person who always made a friend everywhere he went, with his upbeat and fun personality. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 3, 2020 at First Christian Church in Emporia. Interment will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Hugoton Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Donald Allen Memorial Fund and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
