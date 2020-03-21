Special to The Gazette
The Volland Store is closed temporarily until further notice.
The staff will be working remotely and will be available to answer questions via email or phone. Call 785-499-3616 and leave a message.
“We will return your call,” read a written statement from Volland Store. “Thank you for your patience and support.”
All events are postponed, including “Petroglyphs of the Kansas Smoky Hills” (Sunday), Kelley Hunt with her Touring Band (March 28), Prairie Heritage Award Ceremony for Phong Nguyen (March 29) and the Artist Reception for Lisa Grossman and Erin Wiersma (April 4). New dates will be announced when available.
The Kelley Hunt concert is announcing a new date — Aug. 14. Current ticket holders may redeem their tickets on the new date or request a refund. Details at thevollandstore.com.
The Volland Store plans to stay connected to the community virtually and will communicate art, science and humanities information and images online. Visit The Virtual Volland Store, a Place for Art and Community on Facebook, Instagram and thevollandstore.com.
The public is invited to view the work in the current exhibit Prairie River at the Volland Store by visiting thevollandstore.com. Lisa Grossman’s work is exhibited courtesy of Haw Contemporary in Kansas City, Missouri. Erin Wiersma is represented by the Robischon Gallery in Denver, Colorado.
