The Lyon County Commission heard concerns regarding the zoning regulations draft Thursday morning during public comment at its regular meeting.
Allen residents Kitty Frank and Georganna Cushing came to commissioners in light of confusion around the current draft of PlanELC.
In Nov. 2017, Lyon County and the City of Emporia completed and unanimously adopted a Joint Comprehensive Plan, PlanELC. With this plan in place, the city and county have been working to update their zoning regulations to support and implement PlanELC.
“We don’t really understand it,” Frank said. “We’re scrambling trying to figure out what it is. We’re worried about the timeline, because today was supposedly the day, or tomorrow, that is the end of the comments, and we’re just now hearing about it.”
Frank said much of the information she received came from zoning board member Phil Mott’s notes.
“What I have understood from Phil Mott, we would be not in favor of most of it,” she said.
Frank expressed concern regarding the proposed building sizes, small business regulations and the land acreage issue.
“It’s not the last week; it’s maybe the first week,” Commissioner Dan Slater said about gathering comments for the zoning draft. “There’s going to have to be a lot of meetings and a lot of discussions on a lot of sections… I don’t know where he’s getting his information. I would hope that he’s giving valid information; he’s on our zoning board. Evidently, he’s not listening very well.”
“On the computer, it does state that public comment opens on July 29 and that what is available is referred to as the final draft,” Cushing said. “That’s in red on the Lyon County page, so that might be the cause of confusion.”
Cushing expressed confusion about agricultural land being shifted to commercial land and the subsequent tax change due to the shift.
“I have read much of the draft,” she said. “There isn’t any part of it that I like. It actually looks like a Homeowners Association draft... The most confusing part is the line of districts.”
“I think there’s a lot of misinformation,” Commissioner Scott Briggs said.
To view the draft, visit either the Lyon County or City of Emporia website.
Also during public comment, Darrel Carter informed commissioners of issues he was having with maintenance on Hughes Lane, next to which he owns property.
“It’s not as much as the maintenance on my road, but it’s the way I’ve been treated when I’ve asked them to grade the road,” he said.
He said his road has not been graded in eight months and still has grass growing on it, which has also not been mowed. Graphic Arts Road, the road next to Hughes Lane, was mowed, while his road was not. Both the road condition and the communication between Carter and the county are what Carter looks to improve.
2020 Budget
The total 2020 budget amount was set at $31.7. The taxing authority of more than $20 million is a .752 mill decrease compared to last year.
About $2 million of the budget goes toward appropriations to various agencies, Williams said. The radio project fund is also taken into account in the budget authority amount and may exceed its current allocated amount.
Between being debt-free, having cash reserved and continuing to lower the mill levy, Commission Chair Rollie Martin said, “I believe this is a fair budget. It accomplishes a lot of things for a lot of people, including the taxpayer… It provides a plan for funding the radio system without borrowing money… It also makes us competitive in our wages ... to try to attract and keep employees…”
Commissioner Slater extended his thanks to taxpayers and all they contribute to a stable financial position.
With no public comment, commissioners approved the 2020 budget.
2018 Audit Report
The commission met with an auditor from Agler and Gaeddert Chartered for the 2018 audit report.
Overall, the county experienced an increase of $8.9 million to $11 million and a general fund increase of $2.9 million to $4 million.
“Most of the funds actually saw an increase… from the year before,” the auditor said. A handful of funds did also see a decrease.
Although the budget was exceeded by $17,000, largely due to needs that came in at the end of the year, the budget revenue amounted $396,000.
“If I did have any issue, the only one is the reconciliation that goes on for community corrections still…” the auditor said. “They’re getting better.”
The concern regarded them having more money than expected.
“The county is in a good financial position,” Martin said.
Commissioners motioned to accept the audit report as presented.
Other Business
County Controller Dan Williams asked commissioners to consider purchasing property between the extension building and the fairgrounds, 2634 W. U.S. Highway 50, for $125,000, as well as all closing costs associated with the purchase.
“It’s something we’ve been looking at for a long time,” Briggs said. “I think it’s a pretty wise move.”
Commissioners approved the purchase.
