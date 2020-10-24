In its eighth year of production, Sallie Magazine 2020 hit mailboxes this week.
The cover story is always highly anticipated and typically revealed at the Sallie Reveal Party, exclusive to Sallie advertisers. But due to the pandemic, the cover was revealed digitally earlier this week when editor Ashley Walker posted a video from the Emporia Gazette, just moments before the magazines were sent to the post office for delivery.
“Every year we like to reveal our cover; it’s always really exciting,” Walker said.
This year’s cover story features Ann Galbraith, an accomplished ceramic artist who volunteers at the Emporia Arts Center. Ann grew up in Madison but moved to New York City as a young adult and studied the art of ceramics and wheel-throwing. Later in life, she moved home to take care of her mother and now spends many hours a week teaching the art of ceramics to students of all ages.
“We just loved her story,” Walker said. “She’s a real treasure here in Emporia, with so much to give.
“She’s a wonderfully accomplished artist in her own right, but coupled with a desire to share her passion with aspiring students is unusual.”
Other women featured in the magazine include Erin Blocker, an ESU track coach; Karen Sommers, native Emporian and president of ESB Financial; and the ladies of Kari’s Dance Academy.
“We are really proud of this year’s publication,” Walker said. “These ladies are making really significant impacts in our community.”
There’s also a special feature in the magazine dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, appropriate timing for the upcoming election.
“We hope the piece is informative, yet also encourages our readers to vote,” Walker said. “It’s a good reminder of the privilege we have — whether man or a woman — to have a voice, by casting a ballot on election day.”
It was a unique year putting the magazine together, according to Walker. Delivered free to every household, Sallie relies exclusively on advertisers to produce it every year.
“We really didn’t know what to expect when we started early in the summer, as far as advertisers go,” she said. “The pandemic was in full swing and local businesses were struggling.”
But local businesses recognized the importance of marketing more than ever this year.
Skin Studio, a new med-spa in downtown Emporia is one of the Spotlights in Sallie this year. A Sallie reader herself, owner Lindsey Ratcliff, wanted to make sure to be in the publication this year.
“I know from years past that Sallie is a premier publication that my clients read,” she said. “So I thought what better way to share my passion and my offering at Skin Studio with the community.”
“I also love the sense of community that Sallie brings to our town,” Ratcliff said.
Sallie is a marketing tool that not only highlights the best of Emporia by telling stories about inspiring women who live here but is a way to support local business, according to Walker. “It’s a magazine that readers really look forward to every year and one that sits on coffee tables, in offices, all year year ‘round.”
“We are so thankful for our advertisers,” she said. “This is really their magazine. We could not publish it without them.”
