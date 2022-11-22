Thanksgiving is here — Huzzah!
My favorite holiday of the year. Why? Because it’s when family makes an effort to be together and share a day with food, games and visiting each other. Even if you can’t be in the same house, you can call or video chat. Everyone makes time for each other at Thanksgiving.
It is also a time of great cooking. Everyone does their best and carries past traditions forward with a few new things tossed in. When you share food you are sharing your heart.
Sometimes, this means there is an awful lot of food on the table, and you have a hard time tasting everything. You feel Aunt Pat’s eyes on the back of your head when you pass by her mashed potatoes. You can see Aunt Virginia out of the corner of your eye when you take some of Aunt Betty’s dressing and not some of hers (why she decided to compete that year I’ll never know; her green beans with onions and mushrooms were just fine).
When there is a big dish of something with a big spoon in it, it’s hard to not look like you’re being skimpy with your serving. That is why I like these sweet potato balls.
An entire slice of sweet potato pie does not leave much room for everything else. One sweet potato ball is a good bite, two a snack and three a serving. If I see you only taking one, I will know it’s because you want to make sure everyone else gets one, too. There will always be a chance for second helpings.
Let’s get cooking!
FRIED SWEET POTATO BALLS
2 medium sweet potatoes, roasted, peeled
2 Tablespoons butter, melted
1 Tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Dash of salt, pepper
1 cup buttermilk or regular pancake mix
2 Tablespoons milk or half-and-half
Fine breadcrumbs
If the sweet potatoes are still hot, you don’t need to melt the butter. Mash well in a bowl with a fork or potato ricer, then stir in the sugar, cinnamon, salt and pepper. I tend to use a lot of pepper, perhaps six or seven turns of the grinder. Or ten. It depends on how therapeutic I find it.
Stir in the pancake mix and milk. Truth be told, I had a little bit of heavy cream left over and used that instead. The dough should be fairly moist; cover and allow to sit 20 - 30 minutes so the pancake batter absorbs the moisture.
Preheat an inch of vegetable oil in a Dutch oven or deep skillet. A deep fryer works, too, but that’s a lot of oil, so I monitor and turn the balls as needed. Pour an inch of Panko crumbs in a small cereal bowl and set next to the pan. If you don’t have Panko, just process very finely super dry breadcrumbs. It is noisy, but the texture is so good.
Now, the dough should be firm enough to roll into a ball — about an inch-and-a-half in diameter. Lay it in the crumbs and swirl the bowl, coating the ball as it rolls around. Gently lift the ball with a spoon and roll it into the hot oil. Fry about 4 minutes total, turning as needed. Remove with a slotted spoon to several layers of paper towels and keep warm until ready to serve.
I follow kind of an assembly-line process. The first ball goes in the oil and I reach for the dough, make the second ball, swirl it and dump it in the oil just as it’s time to roll the first ball over and cook on the other side. There’s no reason not to make all the balls, coating as you go, and then start frying.
I was only cooking for two and this recipe can serve four to six, so I used the remaining batter to make sweet potato pancakes. I put pats of butter on the finished cakes and topped them with maple syrup, chopped pecans and whipped cream — very tasty.
LAGNIAPPE
Maybe you can’t get with family this year, or you don’t want to cook a ton of food. Maybe you just want a plate and some company. Emporia has many opportunities your you to do just that. Look for the article in Saturday’s Gazette to see all of the local “families of choice” that would be glad to have you at their table.
The Emporia Church of Christ will welcome the community to its annual Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the church located at the corner of 12th Avenue and Neosho Street.
Expect a traditional holiday meal with all the trimmings. No donations will be asked or expected. Carryout meals are available.
In Strong City, the St. Anthony of Padua’s Catholic Church will offer a Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the parish hall, 221 Elm St., Strong City.
This one is also a full meal. Carryout and delivery — if you’re in Chase County — is available. Call Vicki Adcock at 620-366-1211 for deliveries or if you’re bringing a large group.
